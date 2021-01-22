No injuries reported after fire shuts down Halifax’s Agricola St.

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic in Halifax’s north-end was congested as a fire forced officials to shut down parts of Agricola Street on Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police officers and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire located between two buildings in the 5700 block of West Street.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire between two buildings on Agricola and West streets. Fire, Police on scene. The roads are closed to traffic. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/ib6wCzyGbq — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) January 22, 2021

Police are redirecting traffic in the area as fire officials work to battle the blaze.

Agricola Street between Roberts and Sarah streets and West Street between Maynard and John streets are closed to traffic.

Police are asking Haligonians to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

More to come…