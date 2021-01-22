Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Fire

No injuries reported after fire shuts down Halifax’s Agricola St.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 8:13 am
Halifax Fire and Emergency Services and Halifax Regional Police respond to a fire located at the intersection of West St. and Agricola St. in Halifax on Jan. 22, 2021.
Halifax Fire and Emergency Services and Halifax Regional Police respond to a fire located at the intersection of West St. and Agricola St. in Halifax on Jan. 22, 2021. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Traffic in Halifax’s north-end was congested as a fire forced officials to shut down parts of Agricola Street on Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police officers and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire located between two buildings in the 5700 block of West Street.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are redirecting traffic in the area as fire officials work to battle the blaze.

Agricola Street between Roberts and Sarah streets and West Street between Maynard and John streets are closed to traffic.

Police are asking Haligonians to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

More to come… 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxFireHalifax Regional PoliceAgricola StreetHalifax Fire and Emergency ServicesAgricola StCommons InnWest St.Yasmine Grocery
Flyers
More weekly flyers