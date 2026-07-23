Aggressive wildfire near Clinton forces expanded evacuation order, alert

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An evacuation order and an alert were expanded on Thursday due to an aggressive wildfire near the Village of Clinton.

There are now approximately 193 properties on evacuation order and 104 properties on evacuation alert due to the Fiftynine Creek wildfire in the Thompson Nicola Regional District.

The Village of Clinton issued an evacuation alert for all properties within its boundaries on Wednesday night due to the fire, which was discovered last Friday and is burning northwest of town.

At last update, the wildfire service says it’s more than 10,800 hectares.

The fire has also prompted an expanded evacuation order around the Big Bar Lake and Meadow Lake areas.

In addition to Clinton, the city of Kimberley in the East Kootenays remains on evacuation alert because of the Matthew Creek fire.

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3:25 Wildfire triggers evcuations and highway closures

Evacuation orders and alerts have been issued due to a large out-of-control wildfire burning in a rural area northwest of Lillooet.

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The Bonanza Creek wildfire was sparked on Monday by lightning and is now 4,000 hectares in size.

It’s triggered an evacuation order for areas within the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park.

Big Creek Park is also under evacuation alert.

A wildfire northwest of Quesnel is also prompting evacuations.

The Bourgeois Creek fire was discovered on Wednesday and last measured 300 hectares.

It has led to evacuation orders for rural areas around Batnuni Lake and Comstock Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke from the fire will be highly visible to surrounding communities.

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2:05 B.C. wildfires close major highways, put thousands of people on alert

Two major highways connecting the Interior with the Lower Mainland remain closed on Thursday, as out-of-control wildfires continue to burn.

The fast-moving Anderson Creek wildfire had officials urging everyone still in Boston Bar to leave Tuesday.

While the community was already under evacuation order for the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek fires, some residents were not heeding that order.

People fleeing had to go north, as highway one is closed in both directions at Hell’s Gate.

“That new start, the fire behaviour was extreme, seeing like a rank 6, rank 5, rank 6 fire behaviour pretty initially after it ignited, which basically means it is burning so vigorously that it’s fairly unsafe for responders to be fighting it,” Morgan Blois with the BC Wildfire Service said.

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Highway 3 is also closed in both directions due to the Norwegian Creek wildfire burning in Manning Park and sized at 900 hectares.