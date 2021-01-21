Marine Atlantic ferry confirms 2nd COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

Marine Atlantic ferry said on Thursday that a second crew member has tested positive for COVID-19 after a case was detected on the MV Blue Puttees earlier this week.

In a statement, Marine Atlantic said the individual was part of the same shift as the previously infected employee.

“The public health agencies in both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador continue to take the lead on contact tracing and the public health investigation,” is said.

The agency identified a positive COVID-19 case involving a crew member recently aboard the MV Blue Puttees on Tuesday.

“The Public Health Authority in Nova Scotia is conducting contact tracing as is the case with each new confirmed case,” the company said in a Wednesday release.

Story continues below advertisement

All crew members who were on the vessel and completed their shift will be tested.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“To facilitate the required testing, the MV Blue Puttees has been removed from service,” the company said in a statement.

As a result of this change, the Wednesday, Jan. 20, 11:45 North Sydney-Port aux Basques and 23:45 Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossings were cancelled.

In the Thursday release, Marine Atlantic said the MV Atlantic Vision will begin departing North Sydney on Thursday evening, as the MV Blue Puttees remains unavailable for service.

“We will continue to monitor this situation and make any additional operational adjustments as required,” the agency said.

“This is a challenging time for our employees and their families, and we will continue to work with them and provide support during this difficult period.”

1:55 N.S. releases new report on its COVID-19 vaccination plan N.S. releases new report on its COVID-19 vaccination plan

Nova Scotia Health asked all passengers of the MV Blue Puttees, travelling from North Sydney to Port-aux-Basques and back, on the times and dates specified in the following chart, to book a test for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers are encouraged to fill out an online self-assessment form or call 811 to book a test. Only individuals with symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting test results.