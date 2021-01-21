Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three coronavirus-related deaths.

The city’s total number of active cases is down for a third straight day, from 783 on Wednesday to 750 on Thursday.

There have been 8,432 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton over the past year and 230 virus-related deaths.

The three new deaths were individuals in their 80s, one connected to the outbreak at the Juravinski Hospital Unit E3 clinical teaching unit (CTU). The unit has had five COVID-19 related deaths in an outbreak that started on New Year’s Day. The hospital has 25 coronavirus cases among 20 patients and 5 staff, according to public health.

Another death has been connected with a second-floor outbreak at the alternative health facility in downtown. The facility has 61 total cases in a pair of outbreaks on two floors. Thirty-four patients and 27 staff have been affected.

The city is reporting four new outbreaks including another at St. Joe’s Charlton campus. The 5MG unit reported a pair of cases among patients.

Tapawingo Day Care on the Mountain has also reported a new outbreak with two cases involving one client and one staff member.

Outbreaks at the Ridgeview long-term care home and Amica Dundas retirement home involve a single case each.

Families First daycare in Stoney Creek, Arbour Creek long-term care, Clarion nursing home, and ArcelorMittal Dofasco all had outbreaks declared over on Wednesday.

There are 43 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 21, which includes 28 institutions, eight community agencies, three workplaces and three daycares.

There are 110 patients in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Halton Region reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Halton Region reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two coronavirus-related deaths.

Public health has recorded 7761 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The region’s active cases went up for the fourth day in a row from 443 on Wednesday to 452 on Thursday. Burlington has 132 active cases, Halton Hills has 45, Milton 138 and Oakville 137.

One of the deaths is connected to an outbreak at the Chartwell Waterford long-term care home in Oakville which has had 42 total COVID-19 cases since Jan. 5.

The other death was a resident of Burlington not connected with an outbreak in the region. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Halton is 148.

Halton has 40 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health-care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and five coronavirus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases dropped for the second day in a row from the 1,669 reported on Wednesday to 1,585 on Thursday.

Overall, Niagara has had 6,995 total positive cases and 244 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 55 active outbreaks, 31 of which are at health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and eight in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including five in the agency’s facilities in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

The agency declared two outbreaks at the Greater Niagara general site over on Wednesday.

There have been 166 coronavirus cases among recent outbreaks at several units of the general. Fourteen people have died in the five surges at the hospital. The last of the five outbreaks has not yet been officially declared over, but the agency said there are no active cases remaining in the hospital’s Unit D.

The three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 38 cases. There are currently 22 active cases in two inpatient units and in the emergency department as of Wednesday.

The Welland site has an outbreak on its sixth-floor unit involving 14 patients and five staff. The hospital has 13 active cases as of Jan. 20.

The outbreak at Oakwood Park Lodge is now down to just three active cases. The home has had 245 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 32 COVID-19-related deaths.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has just one active case. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 71 total positive cases and 13 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 74 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

The region administered another 300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. To date, over 2,700 people in high-risk settings in Niagara have been vaccinated.

Brant County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, vaccinations at long-term care homes completed

Brant County reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The region has recorded 1,280 total cases since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases remained the same day over day at 71. Six people are in hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Brant has two ongoing institutional outbreaks, both in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

Public health says over 2,500 people have been vaccinated against the virus and that its mobile vaccination clinic has completed work at all 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Word of a slow-down with Pfizer vaccine shipments from Europe will likely mean a delay in vaccinations for health-care workers as well as those in Indigenous and chronic home populations, according to acting medical officer Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke.

