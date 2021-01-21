‘A slight advantage over the virus:’ Toronto’s top doctor reports lower infection rate

During a coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen De Villa spoke about the 7-day average decline in daily COVID-19 cases, and that the city is now seeing an effective reproductive number of 0.86, meaning each new case of COVID-19 results in less than 1 additional new infection. She added that this encouraging number means we now “have a slight advantage over the virus” instead of the other way around, but warned we must continue to follow health measures.