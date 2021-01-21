Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 school-related

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, one of which was linked to a school in Truro.

Both new cases are located in the northern zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, and the other is related to École Acadienne de Truro, a pre-primary to Grade 12 school.

The school has closed for cleaning and sanitization, and is expected to reopen on Jan. 27. Until then, students will switch to online learning.

“As with any positive case, public health will be in touch with any close contacts of this case and advise of next steps,” the province said in a release. “Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Stephen McNeil said in the release that while case numbers are low, Nova Scotians must keep following guidelines.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We know the virus wants to spread and we can prevent that from happening by following all of the public health protocols.”

1:55 N.S. releases new report on its COVID-19 vaccination plan N.S. releases new report on its COVID-19 vaccination plan

As of Jan. 20, 9,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. A total of 2,696 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since the start of the second wave, there have been 477 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Nova Scotia. The province says no one is currently in hospital and 455 cases are now resolved.

Advertisement