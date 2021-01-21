Menu

Crime

Burlington man faces charges after allegedly keeping, mistreating raccoon

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
A 55 year old man faces charges after Halton Regional Police say he was mistreating a raccoon in the basement of a Burlington home.
A 55 year old man faces charges after Halton Regional Police say he was mistreating a raccoon in the basement of a Burlington home.

A 55-year-old Burlington man is facing several charges, including cruelty to an animal, following an unusual investigation.

Halton Regional Police say officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday, after being informed that the man was allegedly mistreating a raccoon that he was keeping in the basement.

Police say the search warrant, which was carried out with help of animal control, the Burlington Fire Department and EMS, also turned up multiple electrical and fire code violations.

The 55-year-old is facing four charges, including causing damage or injury to an animal and keeping wildlife in captivity under the Fishing and Wildlife Conservation Act.

He’s also accused of mischief and breaching a release order.

Police add that the raccoon has been euthanized by animal control, due to its health condition.

