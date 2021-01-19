Man wanted on several fraud charges in Hamilton and beyond

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several fraud cases.

Mark Dupuis, 50, is currently wanted by police not only in Hamilton, but Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto and Quebec as well.

Police say Dupuis has a long history of presenting himself using other names, living an assumed life and committing fraud in the GTHA and throughout the country.

Some of the names he operates under include Richard Sestak, Mark Richards, Peter Adamcova and Anthony Simms.

Dupuis is last known to be in the Toronto area.

He is wanted on the following charges:

Fraud Over $5,000

Fraud Under $5,000 x2

Fail to Comply Probation

Dupuis is described as a white male, five-foot-six, 174 lbs, with grey hair, glasses and medium build.

Anyone who sees Dupuis is asked to call police and should not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Rob Hardy of the Major Fraud Unit by calling 905-546- 3841 or Detective Constable Sarah Postuma by calling 905-546-3839.