Crime

Man wanted on several fraud charges in Hamilton and beyond

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 4:29 pm
Police look for fraudster wanted on several charges.
Police look for fraudster wanted on several charges. Hamilton Police

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for several fraud cases.

Mark Dupuis, 50, is currently wanted by police not only in Hamilton, but Montreal, Winnipeg, Toronto and Quebec as well.

Police say Dupuis has a long history of presenting himself using other names, living an assumed life and committing fraud in the GTHA and throughout the country.

Read more: Police warn debit card scam involving fake taxi driver, passenger has reached Hamilton

Some of the names he operates under include Richard Sestak, Mark Richards, Peter Adamcova and Anthony Simms.

Dupuis is last known to be in the Toronto area.

He is wanted on the following charges:

  • Fraud Over $5,000
  • Fraud Under $5,000 x2
  • Fail to Comply Probation

Dupuis is described as a white male, five-foot-six, 174 lbs, with grey hair, glasses and medium build.

Anyone who sees Dupuis is asked to call police and should not approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Rob Hardy of the Major Fraud Unit by calling 905-546- 3841 or Detective Constable Sarah Postuma by calling 905-546-3839.

