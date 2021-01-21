Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Longueuil police arrest man in connection with Grand Motel fire in St-Hubert

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 11:45 am
At around 4 a.m. Thursday, a fire broke out in one of the rooms at the Grand Motel off Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard, according to police.
At around 4 a.m. Thursday, a fire broke out in one of the rooms at the Grand Motel off Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard, according to police. Global News Montreal

Longueuil police have arrested one man in connection with a suspected arson in St-Hubert, on Montreal’s South Shore.

A 59-year-old man is in police custody and will be met by investigators after police say he was found at the scene of the fire with drugs.

Details surrounding the fire are still unknown, Longueuil officials said.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Read more: Montreal firefighters need priority access to COVID-19 vaccine, union says

The fire broke out at around 4 a.m. Thursday in one of the rooms at the Grand Motel, off Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard, according to police.

Trending Stories

Some 30 people were evacuated from the building and were sheltered by emergency services.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials say there are no reported injuries from the incident.

No surrounding buildings were damaged from the blaze, according to officials, but some 10 motel rooms are in need of repair.

Read more: Too early to credit curfew for drop in COVID-19 cases in Quebec, health experts say

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLongueuilMontreal south shoreSt HubertSPALsouth shore firegrand motelSir-Wilfrid-Laurier Blvd.
Flyers
More weekly flyers