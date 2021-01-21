Longueuil police arrest man in connection with Grand Motel fire in St-Hubert

Send this page to someone via email

Longueuil police have arrested one man in connection with a suspected arson in St-Hubert, on Montreal’s South Shore.

A 59-year-old man is in police custody and will be met by investigators after police say he was found at the scene of the fire with drugs.

Details surrounding the fire are still unknown, Longueuil officials said.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The fire broke out at around 4 a.m. Thursday in one of the rooms at the Grand Motel, off Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard, according to police.

Some 30 people were evacuated from the building and were sheltered by emergency services.

Fire officials say there are no reported injuries from the incident.

No surrounding buildings were damaged from the blaze, according to officials, but some 10 motel rooms are in need of repair.