Confirmed case of COVID-19 closes Riverview High School

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has closed Riverview High School for at least the next three days.
Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent of the Anglophone East School District, sent parents a letter that says officials are working with public health to identify any students or staff who may have been in contact with the virus.
The closure of the school is a result of new measures introduced by the province for schools in health zones currently in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.
The new rules, as announced by the province this week, say students will continue to attend school in-person with enhanced health and safety measures.
However, students and staff must stay home if they have even one symptom of COVID-19.
School staff are actively screened for COVID-19 when they report for work each day.
Schools that have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be closed for a minimum of three days to allow for contact tracing and the school will also become a testing site for school staff.
Health officials will contact parents if a child has been a close contact with someone with a confirmed case and will provide instructions about any further actions that need to be taken, such as self-isolating.
If a family is not contacted, the student can continue to attend school.View link »
