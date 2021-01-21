Confirmed case of COVID-19 closes Riverview High School

Send this page to someone via email

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has closed Riverview High School for at least the next three days.

Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent of the Anglophone East School District, sent parents a letter that says officials are working with public health to identify any students or staff who may have been in contact with the virus.

The closure of the school is a result of new measures introduced by the province for schools in health zones currently in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

The new rules, as announced by the province this week, say students will continue to attend school in-person with enhanced health and safety measures.

However, students and staff must stay home if they have even one symptom of COVID-19.

School staff are actively screened for COVID-19 when they report for work each day.

Schools that have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be closed for a minimum of three days to allow for contact tracing and the school will also become a testing site for school staff.

Health officials will contact parents if a child has been a close contact with someone with a confirmed case and will provide instructions about any further actions that need to be taken, such as self-isolating.

If a family is not contacted, the student can continue to attend school.