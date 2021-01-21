Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Health

Confirmed case of COVID-19 closes Riverview High School

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 9:55 am
Click to play video 'New Brunswickers question whether hair salons, spas are essential services' New Brunswickers question whether hair salons, spas are essential services
As the spread of COVID-19 continues in New Brunswick, the southern and western parts of the province are now at the red level of restrictions. As Callum Smith reports, businesses, hospitals and communities are still adapting.

A confirmed case of COVID-19 has closed Riverview High School for at least the next three days.

Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent of the Anglophone East School District, sent parents a letter that says officials are working with public health to identify any students or staff who may have been in contact with the virus.

Read more: How New Brunswick’s four-step plan to recover from COVID-19 works

The closure of the school is a result of new measures introduced by the province for schools in health zones currently in the red phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The new rules, as announced by the province this week, say students will continue to attend school in-person with enhanced health and safety measures.

However, students and staff must stay home if they have even one symptom of COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

School staff are actively screened for COVID-19 when they report for work each day.

Schools that have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will be closed for a minimum of three days to allow for contact tracing and the school will also become a testing site for school staff.

Click to play video 'Full lockdown looming across New Brunswick' Full lockdown looming across New Brunswick
Full lockdown looming across New Brunswick

Health officials will contact parents if a child has been a close contact with someone with a confirmed case and will provide instructions about any further actions that need to be taken, such as self-isolating.

If a family is not contacted, the student can continue to attend school.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickAnglophone East School DistrictRiverview High School
Flyers
More weekly flyers