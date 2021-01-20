Court sees surveillance video of West Kelowna suspect after attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

The West Kelowna man accused of trying to kill his elderly mother was allegedly spotted on surveillance video buying ice cream a couple of hours later.

Kevin Barrett is accused of the attempted murder and aggravated assault of his mother, 79-year-old Eleanor Holmes.

According to the Crown, Barrett went to the Petro Canada gas station in West Kelowna on Ross Road around 7 p.m., which is approximately two hours after a neighbour testified he was with his mother in an SUV at the entrance of the Westview Village Mobile Home Park.

During opening statements, the prosecution alleged that Barrett then started beating Holmes with a crescent wrench after she wouldn’t let him drive.

The Crown claimed he then drove her up a forest service road and rolled her over the embankment, leaving her for dead.

The surveillance video allegedly shows Barrett getting out of an SUV in an orange reflective jacket and grey shorts, which is clothing the Crown has told court was stained by blood.

Barrett then allegedly goes into gas station and walks around the store, appearing to buy ice cream.

The Crown alleges he used the victim’s bank card to pay for it.

RCMP later seized the clothing from Holmes’ home in the Westview Village Mobile Home Park, which is where Barrett was living.

An officer on the stand showed the court the seized evidence, including the clothing and wrench.

Court has also seen photographs of Barrett’s hands, with scrapes and abrasions on his knuckles. The Crown claims his injuries were caused when he was striking his mother with his fists.

The Crown expects to call all of its witnesses by next Wednesday.

The defence will then have an opportunity to present its case.

None of the allegations against Barrett have been proven.

