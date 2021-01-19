Canada January 19 2021 6:54pm 00:47 Lengthy standoff in Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood Police from Kelowna and the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team were involved in a lengthy standoff at a Rutland home on Monday night. A Kelowna man, 51, was arrested following the seven-hour incident. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7586940/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7586940/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?