Canada

Proposed development with microsuites moves forward in Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark District

By Jules Knox Global News
City council has rezoned property in the Capri-Landmark District for a proposed six-storey 94 unit building.
City council has rezoned property in the Capri-Landmark District for a proposed six-storey 94 unit building. Courtesy: City of Kelowna

A new development proposed for the Capri-Landmark District is getting the green light so far from city council.

The current plan for the land on Belaire Avenue and Chandler Street is a six-storey building with a mix of microsuites and one, two and three-bedroom units.

“This is in keeping with our new plan for that area,” Mayor Colin Basran said, noting that there was no opposition to the development during the public hearing.

Read more: City of Kelowna purchases waterfront property worth $5.3 million for park expansion

“I know that there will be some who may be a bit challenged with this application moving forward, but it is the right thing for that area,” he added.

The land just east of the Capri Centre was rezoned to allow the development during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

Read more: Construction of Kelowna’s tallest office building hits milestone

According to the council report, the properties in question were previously being used for single and two-dwelling houses. The current homes are expected to be demolished, and the lots would be consolidated for the development.

The developer is proposing 94 units in total, with a combination of ground-floor and underground parking.

Read more: Kelowna city council ‘cautiously optimistic’ in giving green light to massive downtown project

City staff said it supported the rezoning and official community plan amendment.

The application was put forward by Pacific West Architecture.

