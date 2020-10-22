Construction of Kelowna’s tallest office building hits milestone

Send this page to someone via email

The final concrete pour for Landmark 7’s parkade is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 22.

It’s a major milestone for the massive project in the Landmark District in Kelowna, as the parkade will serve as the foundation for the 23-storey tower.

“All seven levels of parking are integrated within the 23-storey class A office tower, making it both the largest parkade and office tower between Vancouver and Calgary,” the Stober Group wrote in a release.

“Located in midtown Kelowna, the Landmark District is the region’s most important employment centre, with over 200 businesses employing approximately 3,500 employees between what is currently six towers in the live, work and play community [of Kelowna].”

The new business tower project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

The building will feature 225,000 square feet of commercial space and will include a broad range of amenities, including restaurants, a fitness centre and a conference centre.

The Stober Group is a long-standing development company that has built retail, industrial and residential properties throughout the Okanagan.

