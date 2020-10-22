Construction of Kelowna’s tallest office building hits milestone

The final concrete pour for Landmark 7’s parkade is taking place on Thursday, Oct. 22.
It’s a major milestone for the massive project in the Landmark District in Kelowna, as the parkade will serve as the foundation for the 23-storey tower.
“All seven levels of parking are integrated within the 23-storey class A office tower, making it both the largest parkade and office tower between Vancouver and Calgary,” the Stober Group wrote in a release.
The new business tower project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.
The building will feature 225,000 square feet of commercial space and will include a broad range of amenities, including restaurants, a fitness centre and a conference centre.
The Stober Group is a long-standing development company that has built retail, industrial and residential properties throughout the Okanagan.
