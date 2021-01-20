Coronavirus: 3 more deaths, 91 new cases for Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

Three new COVID-19 related deaths and 91 new cases were announced for the Interior Health region on Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials said two of the deaths occurred at a long-term care home in Vernon, Noric House, with the third happening within the community.

Interior Health did not disclose in what community the third death occurred, stating, “specifics on deaths, outside of outbreak situations, are only provided by health authority.”

The region’s death total is now at 55, while the total number of confirmed cases rose to 5,465.

Of those, 4,336 are said to have recovered, though 30 were in hospital as of Wednesday, including seven in critical care.

“We are sad to report three additional COVID-related deaths bringing the total to 55 people who have died due to the illness in Interior Health,” said Susan Brown, CEO of Interior Health.

“Two of the people we lost lived in long-term care at Noric House in Vernon, and one was a member of our community who died in hospital. I want to offer our condolences to the families and caregivers who have lost a loved one.

“Let’s protect our most vulnerable by using our layers of protection: avoid social gatherings, stay home when feeling ill, wash your hands, and wear a mask.”

Also Wednesday, Interior Health declared two COVID-19 outbreaks over at two long-term care homes in the Okanagan: Village by the Station in Penticton and Mountainview Village in Kelowna.

Interior Health says an outbreak is over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms.

“All outbreaks are challenging and I’m happy to declare two more COVID-19 outbreaks over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer.

“It’s important everyone continues to follow precautions to limit the spread of the virus in our communities so we can protect our most vulnerable people.”

Interior Health said all eligible residents and staff at Village by the Station and Mountainview have been offered their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff) with 2 deaths connected to this outbreak.

16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff) with 2 deaths connected to this outbreak. Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 35 cases (26 residents, 9 staff) with 2 deaths connected to this outbreak.

35 cases (26 residents, 9 staff) with 2 deaths connected to this outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 10 cases (5 residents, 5 staff) with 1 death connected to this outbreak.

10 cases (5 residents, 5 staff) with 1 death connected to this outbreak. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 32 cases (20 residents, 12 staff) with 1 death connected to this outbreak.

32 cases (20 residents, 12 staff) with 1 death connected to this outbreak. Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 65 cases (47 residents, 18 staff) with 7 deaths connected to this outbreak.

65 cases (47 residents, 18 staff) with 7 deaths connected to this outbreak. Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 51 cases (32 residents, 19 staff) with 4 deaths connected to this outbreak.

51 cases (32 residents, 19 staff) with 4 deaths connected to this outbreak. Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 46 cases (41 residents, 5 staff) with 3 deaths connected to this outbreak.

To view the B.C. CDC’s daily online dashboard regarding COVID-19 data, click here.

