Alberta family working to bring home loved one who died of COVID-19 in Arizona

Waylon Blood was born and raised in southern Alberta. His brother Kyle said that is where his roots always were and his family wants to bring him home.

“He’s a member of the Blood Tribe, the largest reserve in Canada, so traditionally speaking, we wanted to have him brought home to the traditional lands of the Blackfoot,” Kyle said.

Waylon passed away last week while living in Tucson, Arizona. He had been working at a pharmaceutical company there for roughly six years. He contracted COVID-19 shortly after Christmas.

“He did everything you can to combat COVID-19, just following all the protocols that were set aside,” his brother said. Tweet This

Waylon’s condition quickly declined.

“He was admitted into to the St. Joseph Hospital down there in Tucson and unfortunately he lost his battle,” Kyle said. “He just went from bad to worse.”

The Blood family now has the difficult and costly task of bringing Waylon back to his final resting place in southern Alberta.

“Unfortunately, the cost that comes with moving a body is going to cost us $7,000 and that’s in U.S. funds,” he said.

Community support has been strong from the Blood Tribe. Waylon was a former Blood Tribe Police Service dispatcher and well known on the reserve.

A number of fundraisers have been set up to help cover costs, like a 50-50 draw and e-transfer donations to the family or to Cornerstone Funeral Home.

“Going through the loss of a loved one, it plays a toll, it has its stresses, and also the stress of trying to bring our brother home because we would love him home to rest in peace,” Kyle said.

He added the support from friends and family has been overwhelming and has helped during this tragic time.