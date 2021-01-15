Menu

Blood Tribe
January 15 2021 7:39pm
Blood Tribe seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

The Blood Tribe has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. As Taz Dhaliwal reports, the community is trying its best to mitigate the concerning situation and get important information out to members.

