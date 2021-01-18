Menu

Blood Tribe aquaponics farming project could hold key to First Nations food security

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 7:14 pm
Blood Tribe aquaponics farming project could hold key to First Nations food security
Blood Tribe member Dan McGinnis says the aquaponics farming project he’s been working on for the past five years with the help of Lethbridge College researchers could offer sustainable, waste-free food production to rural Indigenous communities across Canada. As Emily Olsen reports, he is now looking for the resources to begin to implement his design in other communities.

Blood Tribe member Dan McGinnis is hoping to address several pervasive issues in rural Indigenous communities with the help of open-source aquaponics technology.

“We’re hoping this can be a stepping stone to even greater things,” McGinnis said Monday.

Demand for vegetables, fish harvested at Calgary aquaponics facility growing

McGinnis said it was sparked by a lecture he sat in on at Lethbridge College that opened his eyes to the accessibility and sustainability of integrated aquaponics farming.

He is now growing high-quality, low-cost produce and fish for his family and hopes to eventually do the same for his entire community.

“We’ve run them off-grid here now for a couple of years. [These systems] work. I’m trying to figure out a way that we can do things differently,” he said, adding that the project could help young people on reserves access agriculture careers more easily.
How a Canadian cannabis producer is using fish poop to reduce its water consumption

Nick Savidov, senior research scientist with the Integrated Aquaponic Technology Centre at Lethbridge College, said a good indicator of the initiative’s future success is that it comes at a time when major corporations are investing millions of dollars into aquaponic technology.

Trending Stories

“It’s the only technology in the world [that] can produce food without producing waste and without any negative environmental impact,” Savidov said Monday.

“I would call it the future of agriculture,” he added, “because it combines the best of the technologies existing in three areas: greenhouse production, aquaculture production and waste treatment.”

He said the systems can run almost completely independently once set up, and there are courses available to train people in implementing aquaponics on a small or large scale.

McGinnis said his hope is that the system he was able to create using low-cost materials can be implemented in reserves across Canada to address food deserts and limited access to freshwater sources.

COVID-19 lockdown shows importance of food traditions in northwest Saskatchewan

He said now he’s simply looking to crowdsource the capital to make his dream a reality.

He’s also hoping to share his story so that more communities can get on board with starting their own systems.

“Our actions are governed by our belief system, and we believe in making sure everyone is looked after,” he said. “If we can get everybody fed, that’s going to go a long way to making our communities a lot healthier.”

