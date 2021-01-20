Youth Outreach program expanding to deliver more services for young people in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that the Youth Outreach program is expanding to help young people who are struggling, marginalized and at-risk get more access to supports in their communities.

Youth Outreach supports young people ages 16 to 24 in the community, while supports for youth in care is provided for those aged 12 to 18.

According to the province, the program is delivered by community-based organizations and responds to needs that may include basic personal needs, housing, life skills development, cultural and personal identity and relationship building.

The program will be expanded in four locations, three in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and another in the Windsor-Kentville area.

According to the government, the expansion is part of a $1.9-million investment in child welfare prevention and early intervention.

“We want more young people to have access to supports in their communities,” said Kelly Regan, Minister of Community Services. “Expanding Youth Outreach in these four locations will also provide more programs and services to meet the specific needs of African Nova Scotians and Mi’kmaq, as well as youth in care.”

In the Halifax area, the province said the new programs are located in North Preston and at the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, and Leave Out Violence (LOVE) Nova Scotia.

The fourth program will be at the Portal Youth Centre in Kentville, which is adding services in the Windsor and Kentville areas to support African Nova Scotian youth.

As part of the expanded programming, a youth outreach worker is being hired at each new location.