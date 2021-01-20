Revoking presidential permit for Keystone XL a ‘gut punch’ for Alberta: Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said the province is “deeply disturbed” by the revocation of a presidential permit that gave the green light to the Keystone XL pipeline expansion across the Canada-U.S. border.

“This is a gut punch for the Canadian and Alberta economies,” Kenney said just a short while after newly-sworn in President Joe Biden revoked the presidential permit given under former President Donald Trump a year ago — a project that Kenney said was essential to Alberta’s economy.

“Sadly, it is an insult directed at the United States’ most important ally and trading partner, on day 1 of a new administration.” Tweet This

“Today, as I speak, over 2,000 women and men have lost their jobs – are heading home from good-paying, union jobs as a result of this decision.”

The decision was one component of Biden’s campaign promise to transition the U.S. from its reliance on fossil fuels to clean energy.

Biden said claims that shutting down the Keystone pipeline would do undue damage to the oil industry are “just not rational,” adding that the arguments do not make any environmental or economic sense.

“We’ll continue to fight for them and for the 59,000 jobs that this project would create,” Kenney said.

“The leader of our closest ally retroactively vetoed approval for a pipeline that already exists and which is co-owned by a Canadian government, directly attacking, by far, the largest part of the Canada-U.S. trade relationship, which is our energy industry and exports.”

Lionel Railtom, Canadian director of the Union of Operating Engineers said: “The direct impact is already being felt,” referring to Biden’s decision.

“We’ll have the immediate impact of displacement and layoff of our men and women who are working on building the Canadian portion of the line,” he said, in addition to work that’s been happening in the U.S. that will stop.

“[It’s] a disappointment all around.” Tweet This

Railtom said halting the project is a “major blow” to the pipeline industry, which is “already under stress.” He estimates roughly 600 union members have been working on the project, which he said was one of the biggest in the works right now.

Railtom said there will be opportunities for members when it comes to the burgeoning renewable energy sector, but that isn’t without its challenges either.

“The transition of energy workers that are displaced from very good-paying jobs — how do you transition them to these new opportunities?”

He said the government of Alberta “absolutely” needs to step in to help workers impacted by layoffs in the energy sector, and find ways to help them transition into other careers.

“We’re in many conversations right now about this particular issue: how do we support the very important industry, the energy industry, in all its forms?” Railtom said.

“And we’re working with all levels of government right now to not only keep the existing work that’s available but looking forward to the future as to where we need to go and how we need to support it.

“We also have been working very hard with industry to continue to move forward the narrative that transportation of fossil fuels is going to continue for some time and pipelines, in our opinion, is the safest way to do it.”

Railtom said it was “disappointing” the union didn’t have a chance to discuss the pipeline project with the Biden administration before his decision was made.

Oyen, Alta., Mayor Doug Jones said the cancellation means his town stands to lose millions of dollars in revenue.

He said over the summer the eastern Alberta town hosted upwards of 1,000 workers from TC Energy and Michels Canada – the prime contractor tasked with building about 260 kilometres of pipeline in Alberta as part of Keystone XL, starting near Oyen.

The workers’ camp was just on the edge of town.

“Probably between $3 million and $4 million a month [was] being spent on groceries and tires and all the services that we have here. It was great,” Jones said.

He said the town was expecting the workers to slowly trickle out of the camp over the next while and all be gone by February, as the work was slowing down over the winter. However, they were counting on them coming back in the summer.

“It was a pretty nice windfall for us to be able to have that here, especially when COVID was on,” Jones said.

He said he was surprised to see Biden pull the presidential permit within his first 100 days in office, and hoped there would have been more discussions between the new U.S. administration and stakeholders.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson