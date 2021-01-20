Coronavirus: Sask. subtracts 3 deaths from total; tech issue delays hospitalization numbers

The Saskatchewan government said, due to a technical issue, current coronavirus hospitalization data is not available on Wednesday.

There were 207 COVID-19 patients last reported in the province and officials said this number will be updated with Thursday’s release.

Four more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One of the recently deceased was in their 60s and in the Regina zone while another was in their 70s and in north central zone, according to a press release. The other two were in the 80-plus age group and reported in Saskatoon and south east.

There have been 226 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date. The government noted that two deaths in the Regina zone and one in south east were removed from the province’s death toll as they were determined not coronavirus-related.

Health officials said there were 234 new cases in Wednesday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 21,112 since the first case was reported in March 2020. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 298.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (66), followed by north west (39), far north west (27), Regina (23), far north east (18), north east (17), central east (15), north central (9), south east (8), central west (6), south central (2) as well as one each in far north central and south west. Residence information is still pending for two new infections and seven people tested out-of-province were added to the counts.

There are currently 3,702 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Officials said 694 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 17,184 thus far. The province said on Tuesday that reporting procedures are being amended to reconcile a significant backlog in the number of recoveries and these will be reflected in the daily statistics over the coming days.

According to the press release, 2,559 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 479,092 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 2,592 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

