Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, large outbreak at Grace Villa LTCH over

Hamilton reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and declared one of the city’s largest outbreaks over after 57 days.

The city’s total number of active cases is down for a second straight day, from 824 on Tuesday to 783 on Wednesday.

There have been 8,356 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton over the past year and 227 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The three new deaths were two people in their 80s and one person in their 70s.

One of the deaths is a patient tied to the outbreak at the Meadows long-term care home (LTCH). There have been six coronavirus-related deaths at the home among 45 people since the outbreak began on Dec. 16.

Meanwhile, the E3 clinical teaching unit (CTU) at the Juravinski hospital is reporting its fourth death. The outbreak at the unit began on News Year’s Day and has had 25 total cases with 20 patients and five staff affected.

The city reported six new outbreaks on Dec. 20 at four health care facilities two community aid outlets and a workplace.

A surgical unit at the St. Joe’s Charlton site has three cases among a patient and two staff members. The hospital is now dealing with ongoing outbreaks in three units involving nine coronavirus cases.

Automotive repair shop Active Green and Ross on the Mountain has a pair of staff cases.

The Kingsberry Place Seniors Residence, the Carlisle Retirement Residence, Rygiel Supports for Community Living in West Hamilton, the downtown family YMCA and Chartwell Willowgrove (LTCH) all reported a just single COVID-19 case as part of their outbreaks declared in the last two days.

A large outbreak at the Grace Villa long-term care home was declared over on Wednesday by Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) who had to take over management of the facility in late November as per an agreement approved by the ministry of long-term care.

“We know that this has been an incredibly challenging time for residents, families and our staff. Our deepest sympathies remain with those who have experienced the devastating loss of loved ones during this time,” said APANS Health Services CEO Mary Raithby.

Two-hundred-thirty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 during the outbreak, which started on Nov. 25 and included 144 patients and 88 staff.

Forty-four people died in the outbreak which went on for close to two months.

There are 43 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 20, which includes 28 institutions, eight community agencies, four workplaces and three daycares.

There are 113 patients in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Halton Region reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Halton Region reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Public health has recorded 7,639 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The region’s active cases went up for the third day in a row from 439 on Tuesday to 443 on Wednesday. Burlington has 133 active cases, Halton Hills has 50, Milton 132 and Oakville 128.

The region reported no new deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Halton is 146.

Halton reported one new institutional outbreak on Wednesday at the Chartwell Waterford retirement home in Oakville. The home has one case tied to a staff member while the LTCH portion of the facility has an ongoing outbreak involving 42 cases.

Halton has 40 total outbreaks, 14 of them in health-care facilities.

Niagara Region reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

The region’s active cases dropped to 1,669 compared to the 1,854 reported on Tuesday.

Overall, Niagara has had 6,884 total positive cases and 239 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region has 55 active outbreaks, 30 of which are at health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and eight in Niagara Falls.

Public health added one more outbreak in the past 24 hours reporting a surge at a Hamilton Health Sciences ward at the West Lincoln Memorial hospital involving two patients and two staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

An outbreak at the Woodlands of Sunset nursing home was declared over on Tuesday night.

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including seven in the agency’s facilities in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

The agency declared two outbreaks at the Greater Niagara general site over on Wednesday.

There have been 166 coronavirus cases among recent outbreaks at several units of the general. Fourteen people have died in the five surges at the hospital. There is currently one active case in just a single remaining outbreak.

The three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 38 cases. There is currently 22 active cases in two inpatient units and in the emergency department as of Wednesday.

The Welland site has an outbreak on its sixth-floor unit involving 14 patients and five staff. The hospital has 13 active cases as of Jan. 20.

The outbreaks at Oakwood Park Lodge is now down to just two active cases. The home has had 245 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 32 COVID-19-related deaths.

The ongoing outbreak at Millenium Trail Manor has just one active case. The long-term care home in Niagara Falls has had 71 total positive cases and 13 deaths since the surge started on Dec. 18.

The agency says 79 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region saw active cases jump for the second day in a row from 172 on Tuesday to 183 on Wednesday.

The counties now have a combined 1,263 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths on Wednesday. The region has had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths.

The region reported one new outbreak on Tuesday at the Dover Cliffs long-term care home. The outbreak involves a single staff case.

The region now has seven outbreaks which also include Caressant Care in Courtland, the Cedarwood Village LTHC in Simcoe, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, the nursing home in Norfolk General and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves four staff cases while Caressant Care has three staff cases.

Public health says the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for residents and staff at all long-term care homes in the region was completed as of Monday.

Vaccinations have begun at area retirement homes and are expected to be complete on Wednesday, the HNHU says.

Brant County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, over 2000 vaccinated

Brant County has had 1,271 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 3 new cases on Wednesday.

The region’s active cases dropped for a fifth straight day from 76 on Tuesday to 71 on Wednesday. Three people are in hospital for COVID-19.

Brant now has just two ongoing institutional outbreaks, both in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

Public health says over 2,000 people have been vaccinated against the virus at 12 of 18 long-term care and retirement homes in the jurisdiction.

Clinics at the six remaining homes are expected at the end of the week.

Word of a slow-down with Pfizer vaccine shipments from Europe will likely mean a delay in vaccinations for health-care workers as well as those in Indigenous and chronic home populations, according to acting medical officer Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke.

But not for long-term care residents, staff and essential caregivers.