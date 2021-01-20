Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three new active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said 23 active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, one case is a person in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. One case is an individual in Central Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

The other case is in Eastern Zone and involves an individual who works on the Marine Atlantic ferry.

“This case is currently under investigation by public health in close collaboration with Marine Atlantic, as well as public health in Newfoundland and Labrador,” the province said in a press release.

As of Jan. 19, some 9,175 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 2,507 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 146,003 tests. There have been 475 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital, and 452 cases are now resolved.

“We are reporting another day where the new case numbers are in the single digits but the virus is still in the province,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a press release.

“We must continue to follow the public health measures — wear a mask, limit social contacts, practise social distancing, adhere to the gathering limit, stay home if you feel unwell, and wash your hands.”

The province encourages post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere except Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador to book a COVID-19 test for day six, seven or eight of their 14-day self-isolation period.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.