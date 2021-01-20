Menu

Health

Marine Atlantic ferry confirms positive COVID-19 case involving crew member

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 12:51 pm
The new Marine Atlantic ferry, Blue Puttees, at dock in St. John's on Friday, Feb. 11, 2011.
The new Marine Atlantic ferry, Blue Puttees, at dock in St. John's on Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Marine Atlantic ferry announced that it was notified Tuesday by Nova Scotia public health officials of a positive COVID-19 case involving a Marine Atlantic crew member recently aboard the MV Blue Puttees.

“The Public Health Authority in Nova Scotia is conducting contact tracing as is the case with each new confirmed case,” the company said.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, vaccine rollout continues to expand

In the meantime, all crew members who were on the vessel and completed their shift as well as all crew members currently on the vessel will be tested.

“To facilitate the required testing, the MV Blue Puttees has been removed from service. Crew members will be tested and then isolate on the vessel until results are received. The vessel will also undergo an enhanced cleaning,” the company said in a statement.

As a result of this change, the Wednesday, Jan. 20, 11:45 North Sydney-Port aux Basques and 23:45 Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossings have been cancelled.

According to Marine Atlantic, the MV Highlanders will remain in service and the MV Atlantic Vision is currently preparing to enter service should it be required in the days ahead.

A further update will be provided once more information becomes available, the company said.

