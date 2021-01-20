Male cyclist rushed to trauma centre after being struck in east-end Toronto hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a vehicle fled the scene after it struck a man riding his bike in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a call just before noon in the area of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue for reports of a collision.

Police said a vehicle struck a cyclist before fleeing the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

