Male cyclist rushed to trauma centre after being struck in east-end Toronto hit-and-run

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a vehicle fled the scene after it struck a man riding his bike in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a call just before noon in the area of O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue for reports of a collision.

Police said a vehicle struck a cyclist before fleeing the scene.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious to life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

