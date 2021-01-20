Menu

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa man, 24, faces Quarantine Act charges for having visitors after trip: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 10:09 am
The Ottawa Police Service said it received a public complaint about a man violating self-isolation orders following a trip abroad. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say they’ve laid charges against a 24-year-old man for allegedly failing to self-isolate after returning from an international trip.

The Ottawa Police Service said it received a public complaint on Tuesday about a possible breach of the federal Quarantine Act, which mandates travellers self-isolate for a period of 14 days to limit the risk of importing cases of the novel coronavirus.

The tip concerned a 24-year-old Canadian resident who had returned to the country on Jan. 12 after a trip to Rwanda, with expectations to quarantine at a designated facility in the 200 block of King Edward Avenue until Jan. 26.

Patrol officers visiting the residence found the man to be in the company of two other people, police said.

The traveller was charged with failing to comply with an entry condition under the Quarantine Act for having other people visit him. The two visitors were issued verbal warnings.

A police spokesperson said the man was issued a $1,000 ticket for the offence, with surcharges bringing the total payable amount to $1,130.

Police laid similar charges against a California man earlier this month who also had an Ottawa resident visit him during his self-isolation period.

