Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigate after Ottawa man, 49, dies in police custody

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 9:51 am
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell on Tues., Jan. 19, 2021.
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a man was found unresponsive in a holding cell on Tues., Jan. 19, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate to investigate the circumstances after a man was found unresponsive in an Ottawa police station holding cell on Tuesday night.

The Special Investigations Unit, Ontario’s independent agency tasked with probing police-involved deaths and violence, said Wednesday it has dispatched three investigators to work on the case of a 49-year-old Ottawa man who died after being arrested on Tuesday.

The SIU said in a statement that Ottawa police executed a drug warrant at a home on Carling Avenue at 4:45 p.m.

Read more: Ottawa man dies during police transport, prompting watchdog probe

A man was arrested at the home and taken to a holding cell in a local police station, the SIU said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

At roughly 9:30 p.m., the man was found unresponsive, SIU said, prompting a call for emergency medical services.

The man subsequently lost vital signs and was declared dead in hospital shortly after 10 p.m., according to the release.

The SIU said a post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Ottawa Police Service confirmed the investigation in a brief statement Wednesday morning but said any further information on the probe will come through the SIU.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or to upload any video evidence to the police watchdog’s website.

Click to play video 'SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton' SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton
SIU investigating crash after police pursuit in Brampton – Dec 16, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIUOttawa PoliceSpecial Investigations UnitOntario police watchdogOntario police investigationOttawa police drug bustOttawa police under investigation
Flyers
More weekly flyers