St. Joe’s declares outbreak at Charlton campus; Hamilton hospitals now managing 9 outbreaks

St. Joseph’s Healthcare reported another COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday at its Charlton Campus in Central Hamilton.

The agency says, two patients have tested positive on Level 5 in the Mary Grace Wing and have been transferred to the hospital’s COVID-19 Unit.

St. Joe’s now has four on-going outbreaks at the Charlton Campus involving 11 people, with five of the affected patients and six staffers.

There are now 113 coronavirus patients who are a part of nine outbreaks at city hospitals with Hamilton Health Sciences reporting outbreaks at Hamilton general, the Juravinski, and the alternative health facility downtown.

The alternative facility, which houses patients who do not require hospital care and are awaiting transfer to another location, has 58 infections on two floors.

There are 43 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 20, which includes 28 institutions, eight community agencies, four workplaces and three daycares.

Five hospital outbreaks in Niagara Region

Niagara Health hospital is managing a number of current outbreaks, including five in the agency’s facilities in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

The agency declared two outbreaks at the Greater Niagara general site over on Wednesday.

There have been 166 coronavirus cases among recent outbreaks at several units of the general. Fourteen people have died in the five surges at the hospital. The last of the five outbreaks has not yet been officially declared over, but the agency said there are no active cases remaining in the hospital’s Unit D.

The three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 38 cases. There are currently 22 active cases in two inpatient units and in the emergency department as of Wednesday.

The Welland site has an outbreak on its sixth-floor unit involving 14 patients and five staff. The hospital has 13 active cases as of Jan. 20.

The agency says 79 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.