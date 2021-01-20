Menu

Alberta RCMP investigate sudden death of 25-year-old man in Brooks

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 8:58 am
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

RCMP in Brooks, Alta., are investigating the death of a young man at a local business.

RCMP said officers were called to the unnamed business at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday for the sudden death of a 25-year-old.

In a news release, RCMP said the major crime unit is investigating and an autopsy is scheduled to be held in Calgary later this week.

Read more: Where’s the beef? Alberta RCMP investigating hot tub heist, $230K meat theft by trucks with fake papers

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and police do not believe there is any risk to the public,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information on the man’s death is asked to call Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Brooks is located about 185 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

