Joy ride in stolen Victoria Harbour Ferry ends in arrest

A man is in custody after a Victoria Harbour Ferry was stolen early Tuesday morning, leading to a police pursuit on the water.

The suspect was captured on surveillance at the dock, just before 3:00 in the morning.

You can hear the man say, “What are you doing? How come homeless people don’t stay here? This is so fun!”

Police said he initially started heading up the Gorge waterway from the Inner Harbour, but when officers arrived on scene he changed course and headed back to the dock where he appeared to be trying to flee.

Police jumped on another Harbour Ferry to chase him. A Coast Guard vessel joined the pursuit, bringing officers on board.

“Eventually after a lengthy time trying to negotiate with this individual, they turned off their boat and did surrender and they were taken into custody without further incident,” said Const. Cam MacIntyre.

“It was a successful resolution.”

The vessel was not damaged. A charge of theft over $5,000 is being recommended against the suspect.

Further charges are being considered.

