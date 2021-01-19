Coronavirus: Big White cluster grows another 28 cases

Send this page to someone via email

The community cluster at Big White Ski Resort continues to grow, health officials announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Interior Health said another 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified, pushing the cluster total to 203.

The health agency said of the 28 new cases, 22 either reside or work at Big White. It also said that of the 203 known cases linked to this cluster, 126 have resided and/or worked at Big White.

The cluster was first announced on Dec. 15, when 60 cases were announced.

“There remains transmission among people who work and live at Big White. We are testing broadly at Big White, so it’s important for those living and working to seek out testing and follow public health guidance,” said Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer.

“We continue to work with the Big White community to limit spread of the virus.”

Of the current total, there are 43 active cases, with 160 people having recovered.

Notably, health officials aren’t calling the cases at Big White an outbreak, and prefer the term cluster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines cluster as “an aggregation of cases grouped in place and time that are suspected to be greater than the number expected, even though the expected number may not be known.”

In related news, health officials announced two more deaths for Interior Health, one at a long-term care home in Kamloops, the other in the community.

The region’s death total from COVID-19 is now at 52.

Also, 61 new cases for the region were announced, along with 1,055 active cases. There are 29 people in hospital, including seven in intensive care.

There have been 5,374 total cases in the health region since the pandemic began, with 4,260 having recovered.

“It is with heavy hearts today that we report two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Interior Health,” said IHA CEO Susan Brown.

“Our sympathy goes out to their loved ones and caregivers. Each death is a reminder of the devastating impact of this pandemic, and a reminder to all of us of the very real need to follow provincial health orders and direction.”

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff) with 2 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 35 cases (26 residents, 9 staff) with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 10 cases (5 residents, 5 staff) with 1 death connected to this outbreak.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 32 cases (18 residents, 14 staff) with 1 death connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 64 cases (47 residents, 17 staff) with 7 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 51 cases (31 residents, 20 staff) with 2 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 46 cases (41 residents, 5 staff) with 3 deaths connected to this outbreak.

To view the B.C. CDC’s daily online dashboard regarding COVID-19 data, click here.