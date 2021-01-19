Five Mile River man charged for child pornography and sexual interference

Send this page to someone via email

A man in Five Mile River, N.S. has been arrested by RCMP for child pornography and sexual interference offences on Dec. 16, 2020.

Police said that in late November, an investigation began following a report of a man possessing child pornography.

On Dec. 16, the RCMP said they searched a home in Five Mile River, and that’s when Colin Wesley Pynn, 42, was arrested without incident.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on March 1 for the following charges:

Possession of child pornography

Making child pornography

Sexual interference

“In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” the RCMP said in a press release.

Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act, police said.

