Crime

Five Mile River man charged for child pornography and sexual interference

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 19, 2021 1:45 pm
Global News

A man in Five Mile River, N.S. has been arrested by RCMP for child pornography and sexual interference offences on Dec. 16, 2020.

Police said that in late November, an investigation began following a report of a man possessing child pornography.

On Dec. 16, the RCMP said they searched a home in Five Mile River, and that’s when Colin Wesley Pynn, 42, was arrested without incident.

READ MORE: Belleville man charged in international child porn investigation

Police said he is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on March 1 for the following charges:

  • Possession of child pornography
  • Making child pornography
  • Sexual interference

“In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” the RCMP said in a press release.

Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act, police said.

Click to play video '6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case' 6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case
6 teens face child porn charges in Bridgewater intimate images case – Jul 8, 2016
CrimeNova ScotiaChildrenChild PornographyChild AbuseColin Wesley PynnFive Mile River
