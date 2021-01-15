Menu

Belleville man charged in international child porn investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 12:06 pm
A Belleville man is facing charges in a international child porn investigation, police say.
A Belleville man is facing charges in a international child porn investigation, police say. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Belleville man is facing charges in connection with an international child pornography investigation.

Last March, U.S. Homeland Security notified Belleville police that a local resident had purchased numerous images and videos from the internet.

Read more: U.S. Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf resigns after violent protest at U.S. Capitol

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at central Belleville home.

As a result, 66-year-old Donald Buchanan is facing three counts of accessing child pornography and one of possession of child porn.

He has been released on strict conditions, police say.

