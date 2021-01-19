Guelph reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, Wellington County reports 2 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the city’s total case count to 1,949.

Active cases increased by eight from the previous day to 265, while another 30 people have recovered, bringing total resolved cases to 1,666.

Four people are in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Guelph’s death toll of 18 remains unchanged with the last death attributed to COVID-19 in Guelph being reported on Jan. 12.

Since Jan. 1, Guelph has reported 616 new cases and five deaths, while 525 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing its death toll to 10.

It comes after a death related to COVID-19 was reported on Monday.

While public health did not provide details surrounding the two deaths, two more fatal cases have been connected to an outbreak at Caressant Care. Five people connected to the facility’s outbreak have died.

Only two new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, raising the county’s total case count to 783 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell 17 from the previous day to 91. That includes five people in the hospital, which is one more than the previous day.

The Township of Wellington North where Caressant Care is located continues to be hardest hit by the coronavirus. There are 38 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Another 17 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 683.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Caressant Care’s outbreak continues to be one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks seen in Wellington County and Guelph during the pandemic.

Five people have now died during the outbreak that has 93 cases connected to it.

The Ontario government announced last week that North Wellington Health Care Corp would take over management of the facility to help address the spread of COVID-19.

There are 12 active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 4,042 vaccines since its vaccination program began on Jan. 6.

That’s 671 more than what was reported on Monday.

Public health has received 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine which will be administered to health-care workers at its facility in Guelph.

Due to a production issue with Pfizer’s facility in Belgium, local health officials say they won’t receive another shipment until the week of Feb. 1.

Moderna shipped 3,700 of its doses to Guelph on Friday and those are being sent to long-term care and retirement homes for patients and residents.

