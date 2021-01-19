Body found last week in western Nova Scotia was that of a New Brunswick man: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in western Nova Scotia have identified human remains found last week along the Bay of Fundy shoreline in Digby County.

RCMP say the deceased was a 41-year-old man from Grand Manan, N.B., who was reported missing on Jan. 8.

His body was found on a beach near Central Grove on Friday afternoon.

Police say the circumstances surrounded his death are not considered suspicious.

