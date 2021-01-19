Menu

Canada

Body found last week in western Nova Scotia was that of a New Brunswick man: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2021 10:51 am
Global News

Police in western Nova Scotia have identified human remains found last week along the Bay of Fundy shoreline in Digby County.

RCMP say the deceased was a 41-year-old man from Grand Manan, N.B., who was reported missing on Jan. 8.

His body was found on a beach near Central Grove on Friday afternoon.

Police say the circumstances surrounded his death are not considered suspicious.

