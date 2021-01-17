Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP locates missing scallop dragger off Delaps Cove, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 9:23 am
The scallop boat Chief William Saulis returns to port in Yarmouth, N.S., in this undated photo. The vessel is believed to have sunk off the coast of Nova Scotia on Dec. 15, 2020.
The scallop boat Chief William Saulis returns to port in Yarmouth, N.S., in this undated photo. The vessel is believed to have sunk off the coast of Nova Scotia on Dec. 15, 2020. Courtesy of Katherine Bickford

Nova Scotia RCMP say they have located the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that went missing in December along with six crew members aboard.

RCMP said its underwater recovery teams, with help from the Canadian Coast Guard and Transportation Safety Board, completed a sonar search in a targeted area off of Delaps Cove, N.S. The scan located an anomaly.

“Using a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV), the mass was confirmed to be the Chief Williams Saulis,” RCMP said in a Sunday release.

Read more: Search continues a month after fishers went missing off coast of Nova Scotia

The boat was located two kilometres from the shore, around the area where the boat’s emergency beacon went off on the morning of Dec. 15.

The body of one of its crew, Michael Drake, was recovered later that day. The other five men – Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Daniel Forbes, Eugene Francis and the boat’s captain, Charles Roberts – are still lost. A search continues for them.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties said in a press release on Friday that an aerial search has concluded but may resume if new information is received.

Click to play video 'RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia' RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia
RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia – Dec 17, 2020

The families of the missing fishermen have been informed of the new finding, they said in Sunday’s release.

The next step will be to search the inside of the vessel that’s currently sitting under 60 metres of water. RCMP said the depth exceeds the capacity of its underwater recovery team so a procedure has yet to be determined.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPFishermenmissing fishermenUnderwater Recovery TeamChief William SaulisMissing boatScallop BoatDelaps Covemissing crew
Flyers
More weekly flyers