Search continues a month after fishers went missing off coast of Nova Scotia

RCMP say their search for five missing fishers continued on Friday — marking one month since the Chief William Saulis disappeared off the coast of Nova Scotia.

On Thursday, with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard, the RCMP’s underwater recovery teams from both Nova Scotia and British Columbia used a remote vehicle to search areas off the coast where the vessel went down.

The scallop dragger was carrying six men when it foundered the morning of Dec. 15.

The body of one of its crewmen, Michael Drake, was recovered later that day.

The other five men – Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Daniel Forbes, Eugene Francis and the boat’s captain, Charles Roberts – are still lost.

RCMP say the vessel was not found in the areas they’d identified by GPS.

On Friday, the RCMP underwater recovery teams continued their search using the same methods.

The aerial search has concluded at this time but may resume if new information is received, the Mounties said in a press release on Friday.

They continue to modify the search depending on the weather and conditions on the water.

