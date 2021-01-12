Menu

Canada

RCMP to use underwater vehicle in search for boat, missing fishermen off Nova Scotia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2021 3:43 pm
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia.
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia. Facebook, Background photo courtesy of Katherine Bickford

The RCMP say they will be using a remote operated underwater vehicle in the search for five missing fishermen and their scallop dragger, which sank last month off southwestern Nova Scotia.

The Mounties say they recently received an ROV equipped with multi-beam sonar from RCMP in British Columbia and plan to use it beginning later Tuesday, when tidal conditions are optimal in the Bay of Fundy.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP still searching for 5 missing fishermen, vessel debris

The force says the equipment is newer technology than had previously been used to search for the Chief William Saulis.

The announcement follows word last week from St. John’s, N.L.,-based firm Kraken Robotics Ltd., that it had received no response from the RCMP after offering its state-of-the-art sonar for use in the search.

Trending Stories
The company’s technology was recently adopted by the Danish and Polish navies for mine-hunting operations and has been used successfully for numerous underwater searches for missing wrecks and aircraft.

After the sudden Dec. 15 sinking of the Chief William Saulis, the body of crew member Michael Drake was found, but crew members Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes and Geno Francis and captain Charles Roberts are still missing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
RCMPNova Scotiamissing fishermenChief William Saulis
