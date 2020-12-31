Menu

Canada

N.S. RCMP still searching for 5 missing fishermen, vessel debris

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 12:22 pm
Click to play video 'RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia' RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia
All six crew members on board the scallop fishing boat that sank in the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday are now presumed dead. – Dec 17, 2020

Nova Scotia RCMP have not yet located the five fishermen and scallop dragger that went missing off the south shore two weeks ago.

In a Thursday update, the agency said it searched the coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville with a helicopter the day prior. Nothing was located, it said in a release.

Aerial search was suspended on Thursday due to weather conditions.

Read more: Two coast guard vessels in N.S. under lockdown after exposure to COVID-19

The Chief William Saulis fishing vessel was carrying six men when it sank early in the morning on Dec. 15.

The body of one of its crewmen, Michael Drake, was recovered later that day. The other five men – Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Daniel Forbes, Eugene Francis and the boat’s captain, Charles Roberts – are still lost.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said Thursday that the search for the remaining fishermen will continue.

Click to play video 'Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat' Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat
Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat – Dec 16, 2020
