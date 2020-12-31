N.S. RCMP still searching for 5 missing fishermen, vessel debris

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have not yet located the five fishermen and scallop dragger that went missing off the south shore two weeks ago.

In a Thursday update, the agency said it searched the coastline from Digby Gut to Harbourville with a helicopter the day prior. Nothing was located, it said in a release.

Aerial search was suspended on Thursday due to weather conditions.

The Chief William Saulis fishing vessel was carrying six men when it sank early in the morning on Dec. 15.

The body of one of its crewmen, Michael Drake, was recovered later that day. The other five men – Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Daniel Forbes, Eugene Francis and the boat’s captain, Charles Roberts – are still lost.

RCMP said Thursday that the search for the remaining fishermen will continue.

