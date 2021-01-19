COVID-19 claims the life of first STM employee

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 has for the first time claimed the life of a Société de transport de Montréal (STM) employee, according to the transit authority.

The worker was a station attendant who died Jan. 14 from complications due to the novel coronavirus.

A public health investigation found the man contracted the virus outside his workspace and not while on the job.

The man’s last day of work was Dec. 15, 2020, STM spokesperson Amélie Régis said in a statement.

The attendant did not have prolonged contact with co-workers, Regis added.

The STM says 449 employees have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Of these, 409 have recovered and are now back to work, while 39 employees are still at home infected with the virus, Régis said.

“We communicated with the family to offer them all our sympathies and support in these difficult times,” Régis said.