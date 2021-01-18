Quebec adds 1,634 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths as hospitalizations climb

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,634 new cases and 32 additional deaths linked to the second wave of the COVID-19 health crisis Monday.

The number of new infections announced Monday includes about 200 cases that should have been included in Sunday’s update but weren’t due to a transmission delay.

The province remains one of the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus, with a caseload of 244,348. Recoveries stand at 215,325

The pandemic has claimed the lives of 9,087 Quebecers to date. The death toll represents roughly half of Canada’s more than 18,000 fatalities attributable to the virus.

Hospitalizations jumped by 31 to 1,491. Of those patients, two more are in intensive care units for a total of 217.

Health Minister Christian Dubé pointed to the Capitale-Nationale region as an example of where cases are on a downward trend, saying it shows the sacrifices made by Quebecers “are bearing fruit.”

“We must continue our efforts to bring down the hospitalizations,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 26,831 tests were given Saturday. There have been more than 5.4 million tests to date.

The province will release data related to its vaccination campaign later in the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press