Man in his early 20s shot overnight in downtown Montreal

A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot in the upper chest early Tuesday.
The incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Baile Street near the intersection of Du Fort Street in the Ville-Marie district of downtown Montreal.
The victim was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither the victim nor witnesses are cooperating with the police.
A perimeter around the crime scene has been set up and the investigation continues.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
