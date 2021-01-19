Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in his early 20s shot overnight in downtown Montreal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2021 7:44 am
Man in his early twenties shot in the upper body in Ville-Marie district of downtown Montreal. Jan. 19, 2021.
Man in his early twenties shot in the upper body in Ville-Marie district of downtown Montreal. Jan. 19, 2021. TVA

A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot in the upper chest early Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on Baile Street near the intersection of Du Fort Street in the Ville-Marie district of downtown Montreal.

Read more: Man in hospital after daylight shooting in Montreal North

The victim was transported to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Neither the victim nor witnesses are cooperating with the police.

Read more: Three injured in series of shootings in Montreal’s north end

A perimeter around the crime scene has been set up and the investigation continues.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
ShootingGun ViolenceGunInjuriesVille-Mariebailedu fort
Flyers
More weekly flyers