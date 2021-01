Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after reports of gunfire Monday night in Dartmouth.

Officers were called to Gaston Road after several witnesses heard what was thought to be shots fired in the area.

Police confirmed that a home and vehicle were damaged as a result of gunfire.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say there is no risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.