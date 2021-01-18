Menu

Crime

Peterborough man accused of biting, spitting during argument at home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 1:02 pm
Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man is accused of biting one person and spitting on another during an argument. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man faces assault charges following an incident at a home on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a home after reports of an argument that had escalated.

Police say a male claimed the accused bit him and a female alleged the accused spat on her.

Read more: Peterborough woman charged with assault after dispute with neighbour in apartment, police say

The accused also destroyed some property, police allege.

As a result of an investigation, Cole Michalowski, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 3, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

