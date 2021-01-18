Peterborough man accused of biting, spitting during argument at home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man faces assault charges following an incident at a home on Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a home after reports of an argument that had escalated.

Police say a male claimed the accused bit him and a female alleged the accused spat on her.

The accused also destroyed some property, police allege.

As a result of an investigation, Cole Michalowski, 23, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of mischief under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 3, police said Monday.

