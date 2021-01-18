4 employees at Alliston, Ont., Walmart test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Four employees at Alliston, Ont.’s Walmart store have recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a company spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Walmart has done a deep cleaning of its Alliston location and is in contact with the local public health unit.

“The associates last worked Dec. 19, Dec. 25, Dec. 27 and Jan. 3,” Walmart Canada’s corporate affairs manager, Felicia Fefer, said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, associates identified as being in close prolonged contact have been directed to self-isolate.”

Fefer said safety is a “top priority” at Walmart and that the company is taking measures to support customer and employee well-being.

Walmart Canada has made wearing masks mandatory for both customers and employees, is limiting the number of customers for in-store shopping and has incorporated floor markings and one-way aisles to allow for physical distancing.

The company has also enhanced cleaning throughout the store, is conducting employee “wellness checks” at the start of each shift and is encouraging regular handwashing, among other measures.