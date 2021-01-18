Police seek woman who allegedly flashed knife at pharmacy clerk in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a woman who allegedly flashed a knife at a pharmacy clerk in Kitchener on Sunday night.
Police allege the woman entered the store and pocketed some merchandise before leaving without paying.
They say the clerk followed the suspect from the store and confronted her, and that was when the knife was shown.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
They describe the suspect as around 30 to 40 years of age, five feet nine inches tall, with an average build, and dark brown hair. She was wearing a puffy jacket and a multi-coloured face mask.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
