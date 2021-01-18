Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police seek woman who allegedly flashed knife at pharmacy clerk in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 11:46 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a woman who allegedly flashed a knife at a pharmacy clerk in Kitchener on Sunday night.

Police allege the woman entered the store and pocketed some merchandise before leaving without paying.

Read more: Police release photo of man they want to speak to in Kitchener robbery investigation

They say the clerk followed the suspect from the store and confronted her, and that was when the knife was shown.

Trending Stories

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Read more: Police seize fentanyl, meth during arrest in downtown Kitchener

They describe the suspect as around 30 to 40 years of age, five feet nine inches tall, with an average build, and dark brown hair. She was wearing a puffy jacket and a multi-coloured face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener newsKitchener CrimeWaterloo crimeWaterloo newskitchener robberyKitchener womanBoardwalk KitchenerKitchener woman wanted
Flyers
More weekly flyers