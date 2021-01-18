Coronavirus: 3 new outbreaks in Northumberland County; death at Warkworth long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

Three new COVID-19 outbreaks and a death were declared in Northumberland County over the weekend, the region’s health unit reports.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, outbreaks were declared at the following:

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care home in Cobourg (staff member, declared on Jan. 15) — according to Northumberland County, which runs the facility, the employee was last at the facility on Jan. 14. The individual is at home in self-isolation. The risk of exposure in the home is considered “low” with no other residents or staff exhibiting symptoms, says the home’s administrator Bill Detlor.

Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope (declared on Jan. 15)

Warkworth Place long-term care (one resident, declared on Jan. 17)

According to Warkworth Place, a resident at the 60-bed home who tested positive for the coronavirus has died — the sixth death in Northumberland County.

“There are currently no active resident or staff cases of COVID in the home,” the home stated on its website.

That is now the health unit’s 42nd death overall, which includes 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

The new outbreaks mean there are now nine active outbreaks for the health unit’s jurisdiction. Other active outbreaks include:

Tower of Hope in Port Hope (one resident, declared Jan. 12)

Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes (declared Jan. 9)

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (one resident death, 11 other residents and two staff members; declared Dec. 31)

On Monday the health unit reported 19 new cases — 10 in Northumberland County, five in the City of Kawartha Lakes and four in Haliburton County. No update was provided on Sunday but on Saturday the health unit reported one new case in the City of Kawartha Lakes and nine new cases in Northumberland County.

As of Monday afternoon, there are now 724 cases overall, of which 70 are active and 625 are resolved (86 per cent). There were 601 resolved reported Friday. There are 44 active cases in Northumberland, 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and five in Haliburton County.

HKPR District Health Unit case data for Jan. 18. HKPR

There have been 29 hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 20 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, eight in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

