Crime

Peterborough man arrested for possession of stolen property in city’s west end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 10:43 am
Peterborough Police
According to police, a man was found in possession of stolen property early Saturday. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man faces theft-related charges after police responded to reports of a person checking vehicle doors early Saturday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of Medical Drive and Parkhill Road for reports that a man was allegedly trying to enter parked vehicles.

Police say they located footprints in the snow and a discarded purse. A suspect was located a short distance away.

Read more: Peterborough man and woman arrested after thefts reported at stores: police

Carl Hubbell, 50, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not possess any identification card with a data strip or security chip that is not in his name.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 10.

“Police are encouraging residents to keep their vehicles, homes and garages locked at all times and to keep valuables out of sight,” police stated Monday.

Click to play video 'Protecting your vehicle from thieves' Protecting your vehicle from thieves
Protecting your vehicle from thieves
