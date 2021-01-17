RCMP investigating after 3 puppies found abandoned on rural Alberta highway

Police are investigating after three puppies were left along an Alberta highway in Frog Lake last week.
On Jan. 14, Elk Point RCMP officers found the three animals abandoned along a rural stretch of Highway 897 “with no houses nearby” in Frog Lake First Nations.
“Police feared for the well-being and the safety of the animals and were brought in to foster care,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday.
If you recognize the dogs or have information, contact RCMP at 780-724 3964 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Frog Lake is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
