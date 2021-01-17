Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating after 3 puppies found abandoned on rural Alberta highway

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 17, 2021 8:02 pm
Puppies were abandoned along an Alberta highway on Jan. 14, 2021.
Puppies were abandoned along an Alberta highway on Jan. 14, 2021. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP

Police are investigating after three puppies were left along an Alberta highway in Frog Lake last week.

On Jan. 14, Elk Point RCMP officers found the three animals abandoned along a rural stretch of Highway 897 “with no houses nearby” in Frog Lake First Nations.

“Police feared for the well-being and the safety of the animals and were brought in to foster care,” RCMP said in a news release Sunday.

Read more: Animal abuse cases coming through Alberta rescue ‘often,’ currently treating dog beat with machete

If you recognize the dogs or have information, contact RCMP at 780-724 3964 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Trending Stories

Frog Lake is about 250 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPAbandoned DogsFrog Lakeabandoned puppiesHighway 897Frog Lake First Nationspuppies abandonedabandoned puppies AlbertaAlberta puppies abandonedFrog Lake puppies abandonedHighway 897 abandoned dogs
Flyers
More weekly flyers