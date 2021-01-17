Saskatchewan coronavirus vaccination ramps up, 287 new cases disclosed

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Saskatchewan administered more than 3,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine Saturday, marking a single-day best in the battle against COVID-19.

Of the 3,232 doses, the most were given in the south east region (1,145), followed by the north central zone (766), Saskatoon (749) and Regina (453). To date, just over 20,000 doses have been administered. Data from the far north central was unavailable, according to a Saskatchewan government news release.

Vaccination clinics begin in North Battleford on Monday after 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were sent to city over the weekend. Long-term care residents and staff can receive the vaccine on Tuesday in North Battleford, Wilkie and Lloydminster.

The Saskatchewan government disclosed 287 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 20,272 cases. The province registered 207 new recoveries.

Excluding eight cases with pending locations, the new cases are situated in the following areas:

Saskatoon: 94

Regina: 37

Far north west: 34

Far north central: 1

Far north east: 10

North west: 21

North central: 23

North east: 33

Central west: 3

Central east: 9

South west: 1

South east: 13

Another three Saskatchewan residents died from the virus. Two deaths occurred in the 80-plus age group in the north central and Regina zones. The other death was in the 60-69 age group in the far north west zone.

There are 203 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 33 people receiving intensive care.

